Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Increases By 78.9%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,024. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60.
About Geely Automobile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geely Automobile (GELYY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.