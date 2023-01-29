Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Increases By 78.9%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Geely Automobile stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,024. Geely Automobile has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

