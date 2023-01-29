Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Increases By 68.7%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,900 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the December 31st total of 295,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $23.77. 479,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,985. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82.

