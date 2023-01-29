Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Declines By 52.7%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,146,700 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 2,426,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,906,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

ETHE stock remained flat at $7.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,018. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.