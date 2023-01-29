Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Decreases By 12.5%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Great Wall Motor Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of GWLLY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 775. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
