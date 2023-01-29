Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Decreases By 12.5%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Great Wall Motor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GWLLY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 775. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.