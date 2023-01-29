Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Increases By 113.5%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.83.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HXGBY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 56,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,327. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Further Reading

