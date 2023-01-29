Short Interest in INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF) Increases By 150.0%

INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of INDHF remained flat at C$43.00 during midday trading on Friday. INDUS has a 1-year low of C$43.00 and a 1-year high of C$43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on INDUS in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

