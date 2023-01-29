Short Interest in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Grows By 28.6%

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 974,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $229.47. 616,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,279. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.47 and its 200 day moving average is $211.73. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $256.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

