Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Grows By 46.7%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
iShares India 50 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of INDY stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,655. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68.
iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF
About iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
