Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Grows By 46.7%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of INDY stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,655. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

About iShares India 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.