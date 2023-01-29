Short Interest in Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Decreases By 13.6%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 257,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 732,188 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

NASDAQ KAVL opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.53.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

