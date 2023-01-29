Short Interest in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Grows By 125.0%

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KINS Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KINZ opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. KINS Technology Group has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KINS Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in KINS Technology Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 795,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 90,870 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in KINS Technology Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 363,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KINS Technology Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in KINS Technology Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in KINS Technology Group by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About KINS Technology Group

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

