Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Rises By 163.0%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, an increase of 163.0% from the December 31st total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNOP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KNOP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 290,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $193.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

KNOT Offshore Partners Cuts Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $67.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 4.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

(Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.