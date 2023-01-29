Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Rises By 63.7%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the December 31st total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Kubient Stock Up 1.9 %

Kubient stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 103,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,825. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. Kubient has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 62.58% and a negative net margin of 522.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kubient

Kubient Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Kubient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kubient by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kubient by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares during the period. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC bought a new position in Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,972,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

