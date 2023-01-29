Short Interest in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Increases By 12.0%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 63,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
KVH Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KVHI remained flat at $10.22 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,453. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $196.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on KVHI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
