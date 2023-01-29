Short Interest in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Increases By 12.0%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 63,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI remained flat at $10.22 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,453. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $196.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 12.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KVHI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.