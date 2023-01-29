Short Interest in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Drops By 18.1%

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLVF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Malvern Bancorp to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Malvern Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 117,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.45. 10,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million.

About Malvern Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.