Short Interest in Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Declines By 20.9%

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Melcor Developments Stock Down 3.1 %
MODVF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075. Melcor Developments has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melcor Developments (MODVF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.