Short Interest in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Declines By 97.2%

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 76,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Oxus Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Oxus Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 501,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Oxus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OXUS remained flat at $10.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,147. Oxus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

