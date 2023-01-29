Short Interest in Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Drops By 40.7%

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Pharos Energy Stock Performance
SOCLF stock remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Friday. Pharos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.
About Pharos Energy
