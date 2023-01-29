Short Interest in Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Drops By 40.7%

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

SOCLF stock remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Friday. Pharos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

