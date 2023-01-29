Short Interest in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Drops By 97.5%

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the December 31st total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pine Technology Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTOC. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pine Technology Acquisition Price Performance

PTOC remained flat at $10.10 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,809. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

