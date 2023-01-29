Short Interest in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Drops By 49.0%

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at PrimeEnergy Resources

In related news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $368,131.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,210 shares in the company, valued at $26,742,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 50.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ PNRG traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $91.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289. The firm has a market cap of $178.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.72. PrimeEnergy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.53.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 31.77%.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.