Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Decreases By 57.9%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the December 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Principal Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Principal Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $42.06. 5,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000.

