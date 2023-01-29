Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Decreases By 57.9%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the December 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Principal Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Principal Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $42.06. 5,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $45.23.
Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.
Institutional Trading of Principal Value ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Value ETF (PY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.