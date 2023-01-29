Short Interest in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Declines By 15.8%

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 885,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.3% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $122.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,469. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Barclays upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

