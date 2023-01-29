Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Drops By 15.3%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of RMI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,529. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (RMI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.