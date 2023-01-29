Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Drops By 15.3%

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RMI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,529. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,620 shares in the company, valued at $391,314. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $96,117.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,615.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $439,138.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.