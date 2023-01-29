Short Interest in Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Decreases By 84.7%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SLGD stock remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Friday. 15,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,619. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc, together its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells household, and health and beauty care products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Household Products, and Health and Beauty Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet brand name for children and pets; and laundry care products under the Biz brand name.

