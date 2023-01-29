Short Interest in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Drops By 17.0%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIVBP traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,469. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.

SVB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

