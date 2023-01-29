Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Declines By 21.7%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 99,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE WMC traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $11.42. 76,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,454. The company has a current ratio of 628.35, a quick ratio of 628.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -9.62%.

WMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

