Sienna Senior Living Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE SIA opened at C$12.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$891.57 million and a P/E ratio of 39.45. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$10.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$181.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

