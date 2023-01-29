SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SING remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,809. SinglePoint has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint, Inc is a renewable and sustainable solutions company focused on solar power and indoor air purification. It is committed to building the largest vertically integrated network for the marketing and installation of solar panels to the residential and commercial markets. The company’s subsidiary, BOX Pure Air, is engaged in the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) sector addressing the need for air purification in schools and offices.

