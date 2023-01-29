SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $223.67 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $223.67 million and $67.98 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00049388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018177 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00216162 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002814 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.1840986 USD and is up 8.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $41,194,570.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.