SKALE Network Price Tops $0.0360 on Exchanges (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $149.41 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,152,519,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

