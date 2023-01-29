Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 387,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 297.3 days.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SLTTF stock remained flat at $3.33 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLTTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

