Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$50.96 million during the quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.