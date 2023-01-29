Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMSI. Lake Street Capital cut Smith Micro Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 51.78%. The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,262,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 88,863 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

