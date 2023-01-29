Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a growth of 126.2% from the December 31st total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 254.0 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

SMFTF remained flat at $43.71 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

