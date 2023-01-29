Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a growth of 126.2% from the December 31st total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 254.0 days.
Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance
SMFTF remained flat at $43.71 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
