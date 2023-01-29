Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,276,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 5,544,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snam from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.25 ($5.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.
OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. Snam has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $5.91.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
