Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.1% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 38.1% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Snap-on by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.7 %

Snap-on Increases Dividend

SNA stock opened at $244.45 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $250.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

