Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,765 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Snowflake worth $93,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 583.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 4.5 %

Snowflake stock opened at $159.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59 and a beta of 0.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $329.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.28.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

