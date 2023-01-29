Sologenic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $876,798.38 (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $65.38 million and $876,798.38 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sologenic has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00401889 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,714.94 or 0.28209675 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00567349 BTC.

Sologenic Token Profile

Sologenic launched on March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.org. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sologenic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

