Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the December 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sompo Stock Down 0.0 %

Sompo stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. 14,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,212. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.42. Sompo has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

