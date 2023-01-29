Songbird (SGB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.01 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Songbird has a market cap of $109.82 million and $1.01 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00398880 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,597.69 or 0.27998444 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00573829 BTC.

Songbird Profile

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

