South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOUHY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on South32 from GBX 193 ($2.39) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on South32 from GBX 265 ($3.28) to GBX 240 ($2.97) in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

South32 Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,611. South32 has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Featured Stories

