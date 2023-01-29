Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Bought by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Southern First Bancshares worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 33,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

About Southern First Bancshares

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $325.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.86.

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.