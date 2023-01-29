Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Critical Analysis

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 22.46% 15.27% 0.97% Southern First Bancshares 22.88% 10.29% 0.89%

Volatility & Risk

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 3 6 6 0 2.20 Southern First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations for KeyCorp and Southern First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

KeyCorp presently has a consensus price target of $19.92, indicating a potential upside of 4.89%. Southern First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.11%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than KeyCorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KeyCorp and Southern First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $8.13 billion 2.18 $1.92 billion $1.92 9.89 Southern First Bancshares $127.24 million 2.56 $46.71 million $3.60 11.30

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of KeyCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of approximately 999 branches and 1,317 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. It operates through eight retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina; three retail offices located in Raleigh, Greensboro, and Charlotte markets of North Carolina; and one retail office located in Atlanta, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

