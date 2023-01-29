SouthState Corp Acquires 692 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,721,000 after buying an additional 602,359 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after buying an additional 943,921 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,198,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,687,000 after buying an additional 234,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

