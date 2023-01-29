SouthState Corp Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,739,000 after acquiring an additional 357,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,028,000 after acquiring an additional 543,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,487,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

