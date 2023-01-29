SouthState Corp Has $203,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SouthState Corp reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 773,301 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in General Mills by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,312,000 after acquiring an additional 567,715 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,733,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 1,225.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 351,439 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in General Mills by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 320,419 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $8,342,028. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

