SouthState Corp Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SouthState Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 79,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 191,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 185,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 34.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

