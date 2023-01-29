SouthState Corp Has $67,000 Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $254.30 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $290.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.25 and its 200-day moving average is $234.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 15.36%.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

