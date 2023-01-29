SouthState Corp Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SouthState Corp increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

FDX stock opened at $190.56 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $256.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

