SouthState Corp Sells 1,834 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ENI were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ENI by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 38.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 11.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 199.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of E opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. ENI had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on E shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

