SouthState Corp Sells 42 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

BlackRock stock opened at $759.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $724.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $675.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $831.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

